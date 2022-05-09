Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

