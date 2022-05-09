Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $54.46.
About Ambu A/S (Get Rating)
