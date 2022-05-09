AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post sales of $796.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $811.94 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $771.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

