Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.49. 25,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,726. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

