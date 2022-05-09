American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) vs. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Volta alerts:

This table compares Volta and American Defense Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -104.74% -37.28% American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volta has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.25, meaning that its stock price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Volta and American Defense Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volta currently has a consensus price target of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 272.65%. Given Volta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volta and American Defense Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 11.02 -$276.60 million N/A N/A American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Defense Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volta.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American Defense Systems (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.