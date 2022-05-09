American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CFO Julia A. Sloat Sells 1,803 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 145,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 68.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.