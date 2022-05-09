American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Lisa M. Barton Sells 8,612 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

