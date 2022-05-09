American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $4.91 on Monday, reaching $144.19. 17,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,990. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,642,000 after purchasing an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

