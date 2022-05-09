American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.28.
American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.71. 98,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $44.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.
In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
