Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

