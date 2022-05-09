Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,778. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

