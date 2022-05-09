AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.57.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,899. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

