AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

