Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $537.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.92 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.