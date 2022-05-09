Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

AMRX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,911. The company has a market capitalization of $940.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 775.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.