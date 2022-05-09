Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 64,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

