Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.37. 54,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,217. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

