Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

