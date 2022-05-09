Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of AMPL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 54,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,217. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

