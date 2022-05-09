Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

