Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

