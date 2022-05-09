Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Bentley Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.49 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

