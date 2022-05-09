Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.72. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter.

ESTE stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

