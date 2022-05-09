Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.28 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

