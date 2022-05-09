Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 265.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 327,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

