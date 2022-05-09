Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. IMAX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IMAX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $15.83 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

