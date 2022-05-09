Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post sales of $270.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.26 million to $327.48 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

