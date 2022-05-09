Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.19). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000.

KALV opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

