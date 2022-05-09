Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

