Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.
Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
MIME traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $85.48.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
