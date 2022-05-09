Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.