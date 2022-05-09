Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PKI traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.