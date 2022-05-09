Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.92). Roku reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

