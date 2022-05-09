Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.05. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $64.69. 17,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,428. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67. Sealed Air has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

