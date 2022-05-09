Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.08. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stepan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCL opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

