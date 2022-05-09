Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

