Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.83 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will announce $526.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $475.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of -308.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.