Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,956,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

