Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

