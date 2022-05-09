Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.40. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

BSM opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

