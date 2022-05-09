Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.88 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

