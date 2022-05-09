Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $306.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,701,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.