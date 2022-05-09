Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

