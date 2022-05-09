Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.40. Criteo posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CRTO stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

