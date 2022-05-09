Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Crown posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.