Analysts Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.81 million and the lowest is $111.80 million. Grosvenor Capital Management posted sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full-year sales of $548.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $549.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $593.52 million, with estimates ranging from $586.64 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grosvenor Capital Management.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.