Analysts Expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRBP opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

