Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LXFR stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.