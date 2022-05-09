Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $83.13 million. Radius Health reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $251.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $264.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.24 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of RDUS opened at $6.01 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 34.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.