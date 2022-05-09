Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

NYSE RGA opened at $118.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.