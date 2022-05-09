Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.47. SLM reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

